Opinion

ZEKVELD: Alberta must limit online gambling advertising 

Unrestrained gambling ads will turn Alberta into a playground for addiction.
Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.
Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Advertising
Opinion
Gambling
Opinion Column
Online Gambling

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news