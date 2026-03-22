Opinion

ZEKVELD: Canada’s MAiD expansion is failing the vulnerable — Alberta finally pushes back

Rising MAiD cases among non-terminal patients, many citing loneliness and isolation, expose what critics call a dangerous gap in federal safeguards.
MAiD
MAiDPhoto Credit: ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Maid
Medical Assistance In Dying
Opinion
Opinion Column
Vulnerable People

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news