Opinion

ZITNER: If monopolies are un-Canadian, what about Medicare?

More than 23,000 Canadians died waiting for care in 2024. Why defenders of Medicare refuse to confront the deadly consequences of government healthcare monopolies.
Hospital
HospitalOpen Access Government / WS file photo
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