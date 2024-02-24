Opinion

ZIVO: A Harper legal staffer turns his back on advice he once recommended

Ben Perrin (r) with Prime Minister Stephen Harper, when he was a legal adviser in Harmer's PMO. His recent book suggests he might now, give different advice
Ben Perrin (r) with Prime Minister Stephen Harper, when he was a legal adviser in Harmer's PMO. His recent book suggests he might now, give different adviceDeborah Ransome Harper PMO
Loading content, please wait...
Prime Minister Stephen Harper
Ben Perrin
Indictment: The Criminal Justice System on Trial
restorative justice

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news