Opinion

ZOLTAN: BC's indigenous rights law is tearing the province apart — and even the NDP knows it

DRIPA promised reconciliation but delivered legal chaos, property uncertainty, and a province more divided than ever.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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David Eby
Peter Milobar
Undrip
Opinion
Opinion Column
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Dallas Brodie
DRIPA
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
Warren Hamm

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