ZOLTAN: Omar Abdul Singateh tortured a man — Canada's ‘catch-and-release’ justice system let him go on a crime spree

VANCOUVER — On a summer 2024 morning in Montreal, a 32-year-old crypto entrepreneur found himself bound with zip ties and screaming in pain on the floor of his Verdun apartment, pleading with a group of masked attackers to stop torturing him.Among the attackers was Omar Abdul Singateh, 23, a “Brampton man” who had only been in Montreal for about a day.According to court evidence and text messages filed in a Montreal criminal court, Singateh drove hundreds of kilometres from Brampton after receiving only a screenshot of the victim’s Instagram account, a photo of his car, and his residential address..“He’s not expecting anything. He’s a normal guy,” Singateh was told by someone who would continue to provide him with guidance on a horrific crime spree in the Paris of North America.“Try not to beat him up too badly. We might need facial recognition,” read another text sent to Singateh on the encrypted messaging app Signal three days before his violent crime.After making the long drive, Singateh parked outside the victim’s residence and waited more than 24 hours outside the building before entering around 8:30 am EST with an accomplice..When the 32-year-old victim answered the door, he was confronted by someone holding what appeared to be a firearm.The two intruders entered the residence, tied him up, and began beating, cutting, and torturing him.A third individual arrived about an hour later, and the violence escalated, including the use of a dumbbell reconfigured to be more like a hammer or a mallet.The victim eventually transferred roughly $15,000 in cryptocurrency around 10:45 am EST, but the assailants believed he had more and continued the torture for hours.Text messages recovered from Singateh’s phone — later seized at the Canada-US border when Singateh was implicated in a different gun trafficking scheme — included instructions such as “Tear off a wet sweater. Tie his mouth shut. Play music.”Singateh has since pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, armed robbery, and breaking and entering in connection with the home invasion on LaSalle Boulevard..He had stayed out of the headlines since that guilty plea in Montreal court in May, with his next scheduled appearance not until October.You see, in Canada, pleading guilty does not always mean you go straight to jail — even if you did beat a man with a hammer fashioned out of a workout dumbbell for a few thousand dollars.The court still has to hold something called a sentencing hearing, which can take months.During that waiting period, the Justice is required to consider mitigating circumstances — factors that can reduce the offender’s eventual sentence.These can include the person’s background, personal history, and claims about things like race, citizenship, or experiences with racism.The system gives the court time to weigh all of that before deciding what, if any, punishment should follow..That changed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Toronto.That’s when police allege Singateh, having apparently returned to the Toronto area from Montreal, became involved in an exchange of gunfire with an unknown suspect near Polson Street and Cherry Street around 3:26 am EST.After discharging a firearm, he stole a “rideshare vehicle” that still had passengers inside.It remains unclear if those passengers left a poor rating, given what happened next.While fleeing, he struck pedestrians and other vehicles before being shot himself.Tragically, all of his injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was scheduled for a Sunday bail hearing in Toronto, according to the authorities.We sent an email to the Armoury Street courthouse earlier today requesting his current custody status and any bail decision.No reply yet.Regardless, this Omar Abdul Singateh guy sounds like a real jerk.