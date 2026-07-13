Opinion

ZOLTAN: Omar Abdul Singateh tortured a man — Canada's ‘catch-and-release’ justice system let him go on a crime spree

A Brampton man who pleaded guilty to torturing a Montreal crypto worker for hours over $15,000 is already back in the news — this time for allegedly shooting up Toronto’s waterfront and stealing a rideshare with passengers still inside.
Omar Abdul Singateh
Omar Abdul SingatehImage courtesy of Instagram
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