Opinion

ZOLTAN: Transgender pronouns outweigh the facts

I have a dream that one day news desks will be able to report on reality again.
David Eby and other leaders speaking at a press conference in Tumbler Ridge.
David Eby and other leaders speaking at a press conference in Tumbler Ridge. Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Transgender
Mark Carney
Gender Neutral
Globe And Mail
Opinion
Opinion Column
Tumbler Ridge
Cody James Bryant
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Western Standard
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