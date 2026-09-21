Opinion

ZOLTAN: We put man on the moon, yet BC Conservatives can't share a room

Findlay resigned Sunday and told BC Conservatives to ‘fight the NDP.’ For the BC Conservatives, that might as well be rocket science — but it's not entirely impossible.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay and David Eby
Kerry-Lynne Findlay and David EbyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Conservatives
David Eby
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Opinion
Opinion Column
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
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