Children in classroom
Wiki Commons

Make classes smaller. That's one of the most common demands made by teacher unions. The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) recently released a set of policy proposals and unsurprisingly, reducing class sizes is at the top of its list.

It’s understandable. All other things being equal, smaller classes are easier to manage than larger classes. Fewer students means less marking, fewer behaviour problems and more time to work on other things. Any union worth its salt will push for reforms that make its members’ lives easier and this one certainly fits the bill.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.