Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has come to the defence of Jordan Peterson, who is being called by the Ontario College of Psychologists to undergo retraining for social media etiquette, lest he lose his license to practice psychology.
"It should go without saying that in a free country, professionals should not lose their jobs and licenses because they express a political opinion contrary to the licensing body that's mandated by the government," Poilievre said in a video on Friday.
Best-selling author and prominent Canadian psychologist Peterson announced on Tuesday that he was being forced to attend a course on social media etiquette under the threat of losing his license. In response, Peterson said he is initiating a constitutional challenge, but has little confidence it will succeed.
Poilievre said he expects his "liberal critics in the media" will criticize him for supporting Peterson's right to speak, and likely assume that he "must endorse everything Dr. Peterson has ever said." The MP for Carleton, ON said he does "not endorse 100% of everything anyone has ever said."
"And so I'm sure there are some things he's posted that I do object to, but that is not the point. Because freedom of speech only matters when you disagree," Poilievre said. "If we all agreed, we wouldn't need freedom of speech, because no one has ever tried to censor someone for saying something that they agree with. It is only about when there's a disagreement that it matters."
Poilievre said this principle distinguishes Canada from dictatorships, as "dictators don't censor things their citizens say that the dictator agrees with, only things they disagree with."
But Poilievre said that idea is under threat in Canada, due to "cancel culture and the woke movement" that has sprung up at university campuses, in media, and increasingly in powerful corporations.
"We're seeing the idea that someone can lose their job, their status, their ability to study because they express something that is contrary to the government line, and I don't believe that is the Canada we want," Poilievre said.
He cited Section 2(b) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which claims every Canadian has the freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression.
"As Voltaire has been quoted as saying, 'I may not agree with what you say but I will defend to my death your right to say it.'
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(2) comments
Good for Polievre. These Professional Societies need to be looked at regularly and reined in. When we need one of these professionals, we arent paying them for their bedside manner (although that can be a plus), we are paying them to help us via their particular professional expertise. From a consumer perspective, why is there a monopoly here? Perhaps we need at least 2 Societies for every profession, where a practitioner can chose to belong to one of them. perhaps the current monoply (the accountants being the exception) is the problem.
Good move, Mr Poilievre. Could you do this for dissident doctors as well? Many of them have already lost their licence to practise.
