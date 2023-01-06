Pierre Poilievre
Courtesy of Piere Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has come to the defence of Jordan Peterson, who is being called by the Ontario College of Psychologists to undergo retraining for social media etiquette, lest he lose his license to practice psychology.

"It should go without saying that in a free country, professionals should not lose their jobs and licenses because they express a political opinion contrary to the licensing body that's mandated by the government," Poilievre said in a video on Friday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Good for Polievre. These Professional Societies need to be looked at regularly and reined in. When we need one of these professionals, we arent paying them for their bedside manner (although that can be a plus), we are paying them to help us via their particular professional expertise. From a consumer perspective, why is there a monopoly here? Perhaps we need at least 2 Societies for every profession, where a practitioner can chose to belong to one of them. perhaps the current monoply (the accountants being the exception) is the problem.

GW Epema
GW Epema

Good move, Mr Poilievre. Could you do this for dissident doctors as well? Many of them have already lost their licence to practise.

