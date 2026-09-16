Angus Reid Premiers poll shows Smith with lowest ever approval, Eby, Ford jump ten points

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute shows Alberta Premier Danielle Smith with her lowest ever approval rating, as Ontario and BC Premiers Doug Ford and David Eby both saw a jump of ten points after months of low approval.The poll showcases how the citizens of each province, with the exception of PEI, feel about their respective leaders.Despite seeing a ten-point surge in approval, Ontario Premier Doug Ford still remains quite comfortably the most unpopular premier in the country, with only 31% of Ontarians saying they approve of his performance.Despite bringing up the pack, Ford has seemingly got yet another "Trump bump" due to his bullish Team Canada stance in the wake of the reemerging trade war with the United States.Also seeing a boost is BC Premier David Eby, who has seen a ten-point jump in his approval rating, likely caused by the ongoing chaos in the opposition Conservative Party and, similarly to Ford, his outspoken Team Canada stance in the trade war.Despite only dropping one point from the previous poll, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith continues her steady approval decline, scoring a 38% approval rating, her lowest rating since becoming premier..Smith's approval rating has steadily decreased since June of 2025, when she recorded an approval rating of 51%.This record-low approval, mixed with the recent shock loss of the Calgary-Shaw by-election to the NDP, points to it being a week to forget for the leader of the UCP.The other two Western Canadian premiers, Saskatchewan's Scott Moe and Manitoba's Web Kinew, both posted some of the highest approval numbers in the country, with Kinew leading all premiers in approval and Moe tied with Newfoundland's Tony Wakeham for second.Kinew remains, as he has since pretty well the beginning of his premiership, far and away the most popular premier in Canada, recording an approval rating of 63%.Moe, despite being second place, lags significantly behind, recording an approval rating of 48%, down two points from the previous poll.Nova Scotia's Tim Houston, who has faced consistently decreasing approval numbers in recent times, has seen a boost of three points, up to 37% approval, again likely boosted by his rhetoric towards the United States.Finally, Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette continues to outperform her party, with Fréchette scoring 39% approval despite the fact her party, the Coalition Avenir Quebec, continues to poll in the mid-20s in the lead-up to the provincial election, set to take place October 5.