Polls

Angus Reid Premiers poll shows Smith with lowest ever approval, Eby, Ford jump ten points

Smith continues to drop in approval while Ford, Eby, Kinew, and Houston see boost in popularity due to bullish stance towards Canada-US trade war
September 2026 approval rating for nine of Canada's premiers
September 2026 approval rating for nine of Canada's premiersAngus Reid Institute
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Doug Ford
Angus Reid Institute
BC premier David Eby
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
#cdnpoli
Canadian premiers
Canada-US trade war
Angus Reid premier's popularity
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news