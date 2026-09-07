Polls

New poll show record 38% of American Republicans view Canada as an unfriendly, enemy country

New YouGov poll shows American, and particularly Republican, attitudes towards Canada have soured significant amid ongoing trade war
Graph from YouGov showing what percentage of each party views Canada as an "unfriendly" or "enemy" country
Graph from YouGov showing what percentage of each party views Canada as an "unfriendly" or "enemy" countryScreengrab from YouGov.com
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Republicans
Yougov
Lake Ontario
Canada-US Relations
Canada-US trade war
American attitudes towards Canada
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