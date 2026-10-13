Polls

New poll shows Liberals hold 21-point national lead, tied with Tories in Alberta

Liberals and Conservatives both tied at 40% in Alberta as Tories continue to struggle to break down solid Liberal support across the country
New poll from EKOS Research showing the regional breakdown of party support across the country
New poll from EKOS Research showing the regional breakdown of party support across the countryEKOS Research
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Conservative Party Of Canada
Ekos Research
Federal polling
EKOS poll
Canadian Polls
Canadian Liberal party
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta polls
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