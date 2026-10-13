New poll shows Liberals hold 21-point national lead, tied with Tories in Alberta

A new poll from EKOS Research shows that the Liberal Party has held its substantial 21-point lead over the opposition Conservatives.The poll also highlighted regional gains for the Liberals with them leading by substantial margins in Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces and even showing them tied with the Conservatives in the Tory heartland of Alberta.Nationally, the Liberals were polled by EKOS at 47.2%, while the Tories were shown to be straggling behind, polling at just 26.4% nationally.The Liberals continue to poll well despite a somewhat resurgent NDP, who are polling at 15.3%, meaning that much of their vote gain has come at the expense of the Conservatives..The regionals also paint a bleak picture for the Tories, as the polls show the Liberals with commanding leads across the country and, as stated above, even tied with the Tories in Alberta..The Liberals' largest regional lead comes in the Atlantic provinces, where they have an astounding 37-point lead, polling at 58% compared to the Conservatives, who are polling at just 21%.In Ontario, the most seat-rich region in the country, the Liberals also have a significant lead, polling 27 points above the Conservatives at 52%.In Alberta, a province where the Liberals won just two seats and just over 15% of the popular vote in the last election, the Liberals were tied with the Conservatives in these polls, with both parties sitting at 40%.The Liberals also held sizeable leads in Quebec and British Columbia, polling at 44% and 45%, respectively.A projection of what a seat count would be if these polling numbers reflected the popular vote scores in a federal election was conducted by polling aggregator account Polling Canada.The projections showed the Liberals winning 270 seats, including winning pretty well all urban centres in Alberta and Saskatchewan, a region where Liberal wins have been few and far between..Finally, the demographic data shows the Liberals with a massive national lead among those aged 65 and up.Among this demographic, the poll found the Liberals leading by 50 points, polling at 69%, compared to the Conservatives, who were polling at just 19% among this same demographic.The Liberals had a smaller but still sizeable lead among those aged 50 to 64 and a lead of only two points among those aged 35 to 49.This demographic also recorded the strongest support for the Tories with them polling at 36%, just behind the Liberals at 38%.Among those under 35, the poll found that the NDP actually led in this demographic, polling at 34%, just two points above the Liberals, who were polled at 36%.Liberals also scored much better among women than men, with the party having a lead of 34 points over the Tories among women and a lead of just nine points among men..The poll also showed that Prime Minister Mark Carney's approval ratings have continued to grow, currently sitting at 67% approval and 33% disapproval.The poll shows that despite continued attacks from across the aisle and from across the border during the ongoing trade war with the United States, Carney and his party remain far and away the most popular party amongst Canadians at this time.