Polls

New poll shows Liberals with 17-point lead over Tories, Carney with 80% approval in Quebec

New polling from Liaison Strategies shows Liberals continue to benefit from 'Trump bump' as Carney's popularity continues to rise
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building.
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building.Walid Tamtam
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Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
338 Canada
Liaison Strategies
Federal polling
Canada-US trade war
Canadian Polls
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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Western Standard
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