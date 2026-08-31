New poll shows Liberals with 17-point lead over Tories, Carney with 80% approval in Quebec

A new poll from Liaison Strategies shows the Liberals have gained yet another "Trump bump" in the polls following the escalation of the ongoing trade war with the United States.The poll shows the Liberal Party leading the Conservatives by 17 points nationally, with the Liberals scoring 46% and the Conservatives getting 29%.This is tied for the highest Liberal score that Liaison has polled since April 2025 and the lowest Liaison has ever polled for the Tories in a national survey.As the national numbers continue to paint an optimistic picture for the Liberals, Prime Minister Carney's regional approval is also at historic highs, with Carney seeing a staggering 80% approval in Quebec.Carney's approval numbers remain high across the country, with the exception of Alberta, where his approval sits at just 43% compared to the national average of 64%."Carney's approval is strongest in Quebec, where 80% approve, followed by Atlantic Canada at 69%, British Columbia at 67%, and Ontario at 62%. Alberta remains the outlier, where 43% approve and 52% disapprove," the assessment from Liaison reads..Carney's personal popularity boost, alongside his parties', is unsurprising considering the trend that has been seen when the American and Canadian administrations come to blows over trade. This latest surge is a result of the recent breakdown in talks between the two countries, a breakdown that the Canadians have blamed on the Americans and the Americans have, likewise, blamed on the Canadians."Carney's approval has also moved sharply. He is up five points from last week to 64%, while disapproval is down four points to 27%. The prime minister is receiving a clear boost at the same moment the trade fight has become the dominant national story."Another notable finding in the poll is the slow but steady rise of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's unfavourable rating among Canadians.Nationally, Poilievre scores an approval rating of 33% and a disapproval rating of 55%.While he is still technically outperforming his party, his approval rating has continued to slump over the summer as the ongoing trade war with the United States has pushed Poilievre to the sidelines of Canadian political discussion..Poilievre's approval also highlights regional divides across the country, with the leader of the opposition scoring 77% favorability in Alberta and 60% favorability in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.This is contrasted with the rest of the country, particularly in British Columbia, where 65% of BC residents polled say they view Poilievre unfavourably.The upcoming trifecta of by-elections set to take place on Monday will likely serve as a bellwether for the political mood of the nation.The local elections will also likely fuel speculation about Poilievre and his leadership, with the former Conservative riding of Chicoutimi—Le Fjord likely to be won by either the Bloc Québécois or the Liberals.Among the three seats up for grabs, according to 338Canada.com, two are considered "Safe Liberal," with the other, the aforementioned riding of Chicoutimi—Le Fjord, being considered a toss-up between the BQ and the Liberals.