Polls

Poll shows racialized Canadian to be more anti-immigration than white Canadians

Minorities are more likely to have a negative view of the current immigration system than white Canadians, a new study from the Environics Institute shows
Screenshot from an immigration poll conducted by the Environics Institute
Screenshot from an immigration poll conducted by the Environics InstituteEnvironics Institute
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Poll
Refugees
Environics Institute
canada immigration policy
Canada immigration
Canadian attitude toward immigration
Immigration Poll