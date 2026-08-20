Quebec

ANALYSIS: What to expect from the upcoming Quebec provincial election

A month and a half out from the Quebec election, where do the parties stand, and what are the stories that will define the campaign?
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre PlamondonCBC Radio Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Opinion
Parti Quebecois
Quebec Election
Quebec Politics
Caq
Opinion Column
Quebec Independence
Analysis
Paul St Pierre Plamondon
Christine Frechette
Quebec referendum
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news