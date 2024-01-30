Justice Centre vows appeal after failed challenge of Quebec curfew laws

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) is promising an appeal following a failed challenge in court against the province's pandemic-period lockdowns.In a press release, JCCF said it was "disappointed" to announce the loss in court of a Charter challenge to Quebec's curfew lockdown. Justice Marie-France Beaulieu read her ruling aloud on January 30 2024, in the Courthouse of Amos, in Abitibi municipal region in western Quebec.The challenge was initiated by Stéphanie Pépin, for whom the JCCF provided lawyers over the past three years. On the evening of January 9 2021, while driving to join a 9:00 p.m. protest against the curfew, Pépin was stopped by police and ticketed for being in public past the 8:00 p.m. curfew.The curfew law, which came into effect on January 9 2021, was brought in by Quebec's provincial government, led by Premier François Legault. Quebec was the only jurisdiction in the country to employ such a measure. It prohibited people from leaving their homes between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.Police officers, empowered by the Public Health Act, levied fines against violators ranging from $1,000 to $6,000. The curfew came into force twice, first from January 9 2021 until May 28 2021, and then a second time from December 31 2021 until January 17 2022.Pépin chose to fight the curfew using the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The JCCF provided lawyers to Ms. Pépin, who challenged certain sections of the Public Health Act as unjustified violations of her constitutional freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. Her hearing took place from September 18 to 21 2023.Thanks to subpoenas issued by lawyers funded by the JCCF, the week-long trial featured testimony from Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's National Director of Public Health during the pandemic and Dr. Richard Massé, architect of the Public Health Act under which the curfew was enacted.Lawyer Olivier Séguin, representing Pépin, stated, “There have been dozens of challenges to the curfew law, but this one was different. This is the first time in Canadian history that the crafters of the laws under scrutiny were questioned under oath and it became evident they had no constitutional basis on which to act.”The JCCF said the decision will be appealed.