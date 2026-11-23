CALGARY — A judge in Quebec's Superior Court has suspended a law that previously allowed for elected officials to take their positions without having to swear an oath of allegiance to the King.On Monday morning, Justice Ian Demers delivered his ruling, which will now require all members in Quebec's National Assembly to swear an oath to the King to be allowed to take their seat in the legislature.The previous law, known as Bill 4 before it was passed, allowed MNAs to choose to either swear an oath to the King or to swear an oath to "the people of Quebec."Demars stated, in his ruling, that his decision came about due to the fact that with the oath being a constitutional requirement, allowing for MNAs to skip it could open up the possibility of "constitutional disorder."."Our legal system can function only if all stakeholders respect the Constitution and the law," Demers wrote in his ruling. "The Constitution is not an à la carte menu from which a citizen can choose only what suits him or her," he wrote. "Any other proposal invites constitutional disorder, or even chaos.”.As a result of the ruling, members who had not sworn the oath will be required to do so before they take their seats in the National Assembly.The decisions has seen backlash from leaders in Quebec, with Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet saying he was "very disappointed" with the ruling and Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime writing that "Our very first loyalty is to the people of Quebec. Period.".However, others, from Quebec and from the rest of Canada, have praised the ruling, echoing Demers' comments that you can't just opt out of certain parts of the Constitution..The group that filed the injunction that caused the reversal was the Public Interest Litigation Institute. The institute argued that the law was inherently unconstitutional and that the ruling of the legislature does not supersede the Constitution.Demers reaffirmed this view in his ruling, writing that "strong support does not validate a law.”The ruling will stand even if the Quebec government files an appeal, meaning that if MNAs don't swear the oath by December 1, they will not be permitted to take their seat in the legislature.