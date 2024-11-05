Vaping on the rise after Quebec banned flavours

One year after Quebec banned all flavoured vaping products, the data showed 30% of young people in the province currently vape at least once a month and 36% of vapers switched back to smoking cigarettes again.The Coalition des droits des vapoteurs du Québec (CDVQ), a vaping advocacy group, said this situation could have been avoided if Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had acted more rationally. Instead, the minister relied on the opinion of Flory Doucas, co-director of the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control..UK vape ban sparks concerns over smoking relapse."A year after banning vape flavours, young people are vaping more than ever and adult vapers have started smoking again," said CDVQ spokesperson Valerie Gallant. "Contraband products have invaded the market, resulting in dangerous products ending up in the hands of Quebecers. Minister Dubé must bring his lobbyists and civil servants in line so that they can find a thoughtful solution to this public health problem right now."The CDVQ is now calling on Dubé and Doucas to share their plan to reverse this "disturbing" trend..Trudeau government set to ban most vape flavours.Recently, there has been pressure, including from Doucas's group Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control, for the federal government to copy Quebec and ban vaping flavours nationwide. Doucas even called for Federal Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks to resign, but not everyone agrees with this approach."Minister Saks seems to be the only adult in the room," said Gallant."Instead, people like Doucas insult and demand that she be replaced by her male colleague, who is just as irrational and emotional as they are. She must not give in to this shameless blackmail, stick to the facts, and avoid a pan-Canadian disaster."The survey was conducted by polling firm Léger.