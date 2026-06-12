Regina

Regina Gospel presentation cancelled as venue reserves all parking for Roughriders tailgating

Will Graham, grandson of late evangelist Billy Graham, was slated to share the Gospel in Regina on Saturday until all event parking was claimed for Roughriders tailgating.
Will Graham will share the Gospel June 12 in Regina, but not the 13th due to parking restrictions to preserve Roughriders tailgating
Will Graham will share the Gospel June 12 in Regina, but not the 13th due to parking restrictions to preserve Roughriders tailgating
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Saskatchewan Roughriders
Regina
Roughriders
Pride Parade
Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Franklin Graham
Billy Graham
Regina Exhibition Association Limited
Will Graham
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