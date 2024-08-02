HITTING THE FAN: Weyburn residents mobilize against massive wind farm

It was supposed to be a ‘game changer’ for Saskatchewan’s renewable energy production and First Nations economic reconciliation.But barely a month after the Seven Stars wind energy project was announced on June 24, local residents are mobilizing en masse against what would be one of the province’s — and Canada’s — largest wind farms.Last month, Enbridge and six local First Nations representing about 25% of Saskatchewan’s indigenous population announced plans to erect as many as 50 200-metre tall wind turbines sprawling across three rural municipalities capable of generating 200 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 100,000 homes starting in 2027.Under the agreement, the native bands would be allowed to participate for up to 30% of the project at a cost of $100 million.But apparently Enbridge consulted everyone — First Nations, the province, and local MDs — except the land owners themselves..A raucous open house this week descended into chaos after 100 local landowners turned up at a Weyburn hotel to protest the move.Concerns ran the gamut from health and noise to the impacts on migratory birds and sourcing of materials and equipment from China.Saskatchewan doesn’t have any regulatory requirements for wind turbines and project developer Enbridge has said they would follow Alberta Utilities Commission guidelines announced earlier this year.Others complained the turbines will be the tallest structures on the prairie, visible from 50 km away..According to unofficial ring leader Kim Brady, the group will take their case to the meeting of the Weyburn council on August 14. To date, 1,600 people have signed a petition calling for the project to be rejected.They’re also concerned that provincial and local government officials have been unwilling to address the issues.“I didn’t move to the country thinking this would happen. I don’t want to live with the wind and noise,” he said. “We’re all surrounded by these things. I really hope the RM will listen to the ratepayers. They work for us, we elected them.”For its part, Enbridge said in a statement that the open house was the first chance they had to engage with the community. It “noted there is still work to do and the company “will be looking to address the concerns raised.”