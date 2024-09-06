Sask 14-year-old charged after setting classmate on fire

A 14-year-old girl has been charged after a 15-year-old student was set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon. The charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, and arson.The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on September 5, when the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) were called to the school for an assault and fire. The SPS said a Grade 9 girl was allegedly set on fire, and a teacher stepped in to extinguish the flames.The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police reports.The 14-year-old appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on September 6.Police continue investigating the incident, but they think the suspect acted alone.No further details have been released at this time about the victim’s condition or the possible motive.This incident has shocked the school community and support services have been made available to students and staff..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.