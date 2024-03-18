Saskatchewan

Accord with Ottawa gets $560M more for Sask health care

An agreement announced March 18, 2024 means Saskatchewan will get $560 million more from Ottawa for health care.
An agreement announced March 18, 2024 means Saskatchewan will get $560 million more from Ottawa for health care.Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Mark Holland
Health Care
Everett Hindley
Health Care Action Plan
Tim Mcleod
Working Together Agreement

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news