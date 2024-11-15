Anti-Israel chants, clashes mark controversial Palestine protest in Regina

Palestine organizers have gone ahead with their event at city hall after Regina Mayor Sandra Masters cancelled it.The organizers said there would be no controversial slogans or signs at the event.However, typical anti-Israel chants were shouted, including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”.Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony .Mayor Sandra Masters cancelled the flag-raising ceremony late on Thursday afternoon through the City of Regina’s social media accounts.One of the protestor organizers with a blowhorn had the crowd chant, “Sandra Masters can’t you see, genocide is your legacy.”She also had the crowd chant an anti-police chant, comparing the Regina Police Service (RPS) to the Klu Klux Klan (KKK)..Regina cancelled Palestine flag raising ceremony.“RPS KKK, racist cops can go away,” she shouted.An indigenous woman was aggressive towards the palestine terrorist supporters and the police had to step in and remove her as it got increasingly physical.There was pushing and shoving, with several pro-Palestine supporters getting pushed to the ground.No arrests took place at the protest....more to come