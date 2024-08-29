Beck kicks off Sask election campaign with ‘No Tax Hike Guarantee’

Carla Beck, leader of Saskatchewan's NDP leader, started her election campaign with a bold promise. No tax hikes if her party wins. Beck also plans to lower some taxes to help people save money."People are struggling, even those who haven't struggled in the past. We've got to lower costs and that's exactly what we'll do," said Beck in Saskatoon.She wants to stop the gas tax to make driving cheaper.Beck's "No Tax Hike Guarantee" means no increases in income taxes, small business taxes, sales tax, or corporate taxes. She believes this will make Saskatchewan more affordable and stable.Beck said she'll grow the economy, find ways to save money, and cut waste to pay for her plans. She pointed out that the current Premier Scott Moe's million-dollar trip to Dubai is an example of wasteful spending.Beck criticized Moe's Sask Party for raising taxes in the past. They increased the sales tax from 5% to 6% and started taxing groceries and kids clothes. Moe also plans to raise small business taxes in 2025."We want to give folks a guarantee that unlike Scott Moe and the Sask Party, we won't raise your taxes — in fact we'll lower them," said Beck.The NDP leader promised more details on how they will cut costs for families in the coming weeks.With these promises, Beck hopes to win over voters worried about the rising cost of living..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.