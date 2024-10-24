Beck makes final push into traditional Sask Party strongholds

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck is campaigning in areas that have historically been strongholds of the Saskatchewan Party, revealing her strategy to challenge the Sask Party in its traditional territory with just days remaining until the election.Despite polling data suggesting limited chances of success, Beck is scheduled to make campaign stops in Prince Albert, Yorkton, and Fort Qu'Appelle..OLDCORN: Moe-mentum... Sask Party gains momentum as election heats up.These constituencies have been Sask Party strongholds for the past two decades.The campaign swing comes as Beck's team reports growing momentum across the province. However, electoral projection site 338Canada currently lists Yorkton and White City-Qu'Appelle as "safe" seats for the Sask Party.This push into traditional conservative territory marks a shift in NDP strategy..WATCH: Sask NDP MLA accused of removing flyers from mailbox.The Western Standard asked, "Why campaign in three ridings in which you have little to no chance of winning?"We are still waiting for a response.The party is expanding beyond its usual urban strongholds in Regina and Saskatoon, targeting seats they have not held since the 2000s.Beck is scheduled to hold rallies in both Yorkton and Fort Qu'Appelle later today as part of what her campaign describes as an effort to secure a "majority government."White City-Fort Qu'Appelle is the centre of the Balgonie Elementary School female changing room controversy, where two biological boys use the female changing room for grade seven gym class..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Saskatchewan voters head to the polls on October 28, with early voting already begun.