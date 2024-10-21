Beck outlines plan for Northern Sask, healthcare, indigenous communities

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck concluded her "Tour for Change" in Northern Saskatchewan, announcing plans for new investments in education and healthcare while repeating the party's commitment to working with indigenous communities.In Buffalo Narrows, Beck announced that an NDP government would build a new K-12 school to replace the existing facility, originally built in the 1960s with additions from the 1980s. According to Beck, the current school no longer meets the community's needs..Sask political parties respond to farmers concerns."I visited this school a couple of months ago," Beck said. "After meeting with staff, it's clear that the community needs a new school. Parts of the school don't have running water.""The North has so much potential and opportunity, and it's time for a government that recognizes those opportunities and invests in our northern communities. It's time for change," said Beck. "The North needs a voice in government. Not a government voice in the North. We've got two amazing candidates who will deliver the change so many people are looking for.".Sask political party leaders clash over female changing room controversy in schools.During a stop in Île-à-la-Crosse, Beck met with healthcare workers and local officials at St. Joseph's Hospital, where she outlined plans to address healthcare challenges in the region. She proposed upgrading part-time and casual healthcare positions to full-time roles and launching a "Grow Your Own" strategy to train local youth for healthcare positions in their communities."I know just how hard our healthcare workers are working, but they need help. We're ready to work with northern leaders and work with our healthcare workers to ensure that when you need the healthcare system, it is there for you," said Beck."We'll help train up our northern youth and create more opportunities to work in northern communities. The North deserves a real partner in government. I promise to be that partner. Saskatchewan, it's time for change.".Former Sask Party MLAs endorse Sask NDP leader Beck for Premier.In a joint statement with Betty Nippi-Albright, NDP candidate for Saskatoon Centre, Beck also addressed the party's commitments to First Nations and Métis people. They highlighted plans to pass Duty to Consult legislation, particularly concerning the sale of Crown lands, and to engage northern communities in the development of local infrastructure."Saskatchewan New Democrats have been working in partnership and consulting with First Nations and Métis people," said the statement. "We are committed to mutual respect and dialogue while working towards meaningful reconciliation."NDP also pledged to work with First Nations and Métis communities to address healthcare challenges, including recruiting and retaining indigenous healthcare workers..Sask Party to represent constituents, questions if controversial Sask NDP MLA Jared Clarke will.Additionally, Beck and Nippi-Albright said an NDP government would apologize for the provincial government's role in the Timber Bay and Île-à-la-Crosse residential schools and work with survivors to provide support.The statement contrasted the NDP's platform with the record of Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party, noting that some commitments were absent from Moe's platform and that progress on these issues had been limited during his time as Premier.With these announcements, Beck's tour underscored the NDP's focus on addressing educational and healthcare needs in Northern Saskatchewan and working towards reconciliation with indigenous communities.