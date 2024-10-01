Beck pledges to boost Saskatchewan's healthcare, education rankings

The Saskatchewan NDP launched its 2024 election campaign, promising to improve the province's healthcare and education systems.NDP leader Carla Beck said her party aims to move Saskatchewan out of last place in these two key areas."It's clear, the people of Saskatchewan are ready for change," said Beck. "Everywhere I go in this province, I see the potential and opportunity. Saskatchewan has an incredible story to tell."Beck criticized the Sask Party government's record. "After 17 years of cuts and closures, Scott Moe and his Sask Party have dragged our province down to last place," said Beck.Beck claimed Saskatchewan ranks last in Canada for healthcare and education. The party also said the province is second last in economic growth.Beck pointed out rising costs for families, including a 40% increase in PST since Moe took office. She highlighted issues in healthcare, including burnout among workers, longer wait times and unexpected Emergency Room closures."This election comes down to one question: Are you better off under Scott Moe? Across the board, the answer is no," said Beck.The NDP's plan includes increased staffing in the healthcare system and cutting PST on gas and groceries. Beck says these steps will help families and improve critical services."Our healthcare system is in crisis, our kids' classrooms are underfunded, and families that used to be able to afford that yearly vacation are now struggling just to make ends meet," said Beck.Beck expressed optimism about the upcoming election on October 28."This election, we can vote for a better future. It's time to get Saskatchewan out of last place on healthcare and education. It's time for change," said Beck.Voters will decide whether to stick with the current Saskatchewan Party government or opt for the NDP's promised changes.