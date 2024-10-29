Beck vows to continue fight after Sask NDP gains a dozen seats in Sask election

Sask NDP leader Carla Beck addressed supporters in Regina after her party failed to achieve a majority government in the Saskatchewan election, marking the party's fifth straight defeat.Beck thanked supporters for their hard work and celebrated the party's significant gains. Sask NDP increased its presence in the Saskatchewan legislature by a dozen seats, significantly increasing the size of its caucus..Sask Party wins majority government."We have changed the political landscape of Saskatchewan," said Beck. "Tens of thousands of Saskatchewan people have sent you a message that they want better for their province, and we will be there to hold you accountable every step of the way."Beck added that the party has "awakened hope in this province and are only going to grow it from here.".Moe pledges Sask Party to serve all Saskatchewanians after fifth straight election victory.Despite not finishing first, Beck emphasized that the close result signals a desire for change among voters. "To all those who believed, who supported us, I know you are feeling disappointed," said Beck."I'm not going to lie. I'm a bit disappointed. I know this isn't the result we had hoped for, but let me tell you, tonight is not the end."Beck told supporters that the Sask NDP will continue working toward a government that puts people first..Saskatchewan election results involve 12-day counting process."This election has proven that Saskatchewan wants positive change," said Beck."Change is a process. It doesn't happen in a single night or in a single election."Beck reflected on her campaign, expressing joy in meeting people and building a vision for a better future."Never forget how incredibly special it is for your neighbours to choose you to represent them," said Beck.