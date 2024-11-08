Beck welcomes Moe’s new cabinet, raises concerns over health minister

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck welcomed Premier Scott Moe’s new cabinet, offering well-wishes while raising concerns over the province’s healthcare strategy and the appointment of Jeremy Cockrill as health minister.Beck said the province needs “real change” to address healthcare challenges and high living costs. She criticized the Saskatchewan Party’s platform, which she claims lacks measures for immediate cost-of-living relief and fails to prioritize new investments in hospitals or healthcare staffing..Moe names smaller Saskatchewan cabinet with a new minister in every position.“The Sask. Party has no plan to provide cost-of-living relief until at least 2026, if ever,” Beck said, adding that the current budget could lead to healthcare cuts.Beck expressed strong concerns over Moe’s choice of Cockrill as health minister due to his time as education minister, which she says led to strained relations with teachers.“Saskatchewan already has the worst rates of healthcare worker retention in Canada, and Cockrill’s confrontational style will make a bad situation worse,” Beck said..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.Sask NDP plans to hold its first in-person caucus meeting on Friday to discuss ways to address healthcare issues and the cost of living.“We’re ready to get to work on what matters most to the people of Saskatchewan,” Beck said..EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections