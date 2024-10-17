Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe announced plans to implement a new changing room policy in schools if his party is re-elected.The policy would require students to use changing rooms matching their biological sex."If we are re-elected, I'd be very clear. There will be a directive that would come from the Minister of Education that would say that biological boys would not be in the change room with biological girls," said Moe at a press conference.It comes the day after a Western Standard exclusive which revealed a school in rural Saskatchewan is under fire for its handling of female changing room access for Grade 7 students..Sask parents outraged after sexually explicit video shown to elementary school kids.Moe explained this would be the "first order of business" for a re-elected Sask Party government. The directive would be sent to schools by the education minister.The announcement comes after allegations that biological males changed alongside biological females in a school changing room at Balgonie Elementary School..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.The media asked Moe why this policy was not in the party's platform. "This has come to light in the last day or two. We've maybe heard some rumours or inklings from it before," said Moe.Moe acknowledged that schools are run by divisions and elected school boards. He said he hopes school divisions "might act on their own," making government action unnecessary.Moe was asked if restricting changing room access based on gender identity could violate human rights. Moe disagreed, saying, "What about the rights of all of the other girls that are changing in that very changeroom? They have rights as well.".EXCLUSIVE: Sask school under fire for lesbian sex pamphlet promoting sado masochism, fisting.The Sask Party leader stressed that the policy would focus on biological sex, not gender identity. "I understand that there's folks that, you know, individuals that will be a biological male but may identify as something different," said Moe.The provincial election is set for October 28, with early voting starting October 22.