BREAKING: RCMP issue dangerous person alert for Big Island Lake Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan RCMP issued a dangerous person warning on Tuesday for two individuals, armed with a gun, last seen on an ATV on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, Saskatchewan. The alert covers both sides of the Saskatchewan-Alberta border and includes municipalities such as Bonnyville, Alberta; Cold Lake, Alberta; and Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan..RCMP officials have instructed individuals to seek immediate safety, lock their doors, and avoid the Big Island Lake Cree Nation area.Individuals are instructed not to approach the suspect, to call 911 in emergencies, not to share police locations, and to wait for RCMP updates.This article will be updated as details become available.