Sask growth budget emphasizes classrooms, care, and communities

Saskatchewan's 2024-25 provincial budget makes record spending in classrooms, care and communities in advance of a fall provincial election.Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer tabled a budget on Wednesday that includes the largest-ever increase in school operating funding, the largest-ever increase in health funding and the largest-ever increase in municipal revenue sharing for Saskatchewan communities."Saskatchewan is growing at its fastest pace in more than a century and will reach 1.25 million people sometime this year," Harpauer said."This budget addresses the challenges of a growing province by reinvesting the benefits of growth in the areas that matter most to Saskatchewan people, education, health and our communities."The budget does not increase new taxes or increase existing ones. Harpauer points to $2 billion in previously announced tax reductions and affordability measures and the removal of federal carbon tax on home heating. The government has decided to freeze the small business rate at one per cent for an additional year instead of hiking it to two per cent.The $19.9 billion revenue forecast for the 2024-25 budget is up $184.2 million from last year. The increase is primarily due to growth in all revenue categories, except non-renewable resources largely due to the moderation of potash prices.Total expense is projected at $20.1 billion in the 2024-25 Budget, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 7.9% over last year's budget. The 2024-25 budget has a projected deficit of $273.2 million, but the province expects it to return to an $18 million surplus in 2025-26, followed by surpluses of $225 million and $340 million in the following years.Health spending will reach a record $7.6 billion, of which the Saskatchewan Health Authority will get $4.7 billion, up $248.3 (5.6%). Mental health and addiction programs will get a record $574 million. The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency will get an increase of $26.1 million. Seniors' care is up $43.4 million to stabilize services and provide for more home care.A record $516.8 million will be spent on health care capital projects, up $179.3 million from the previous year and will include$180 million for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital redevelopment;$55 million for the Weyburn General Hospital replacement;$27 million for construction of the La Ronge long-term care facility;$21.9 million to complete construction on the Regina General Hospital parkade; and$20 million for Regina's long-term care specialized beds project.The 2024-25 budget supports students and teachers through a record investment of $3.3 billion for the Ministry of Education, up 8.1% over last year's budget. This is an increase of $247.8 million to support Prekindergarten to Grade 12 students, early learning, child care and libraries.Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions will receive $2.2 billion in school operating funding for the 2024-25 school year, a record increase of $180 million, or 8.8%, over the previous year."We are investing in what teachers and students have told us matter the most," Harpauer said."Overall, this budget provides $356.6 million in classroom supports, which is up $45.6 million over last year and is a significant commitment to address classroom size and complexity. This includes funding the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund Pilot and the Specialized Support Classrooms Pilot to help provide better student and teacher experiences."The budget spends $216 million for Prekindergarten to Grade 12 education capital projects, up 41.8% over last year. This includes ongoing funding for 11 projects and three major renovations currently underway across Saskatchewan, as well as funding for planning nine new schools and two renovations. Also included is $28.5 million for relocatable classrooms, over and above the additional $32 million announced for relocatable classrooms late in the 2023-24 fiscal year.This amount includes $793 million in funding for the post-secondary education sector (up 3.7%). Post-secondary students will have $46.5 million in financial supports, including a new grant to help reduce financial barriers to completing post-secondary education for low-income students with dependents.On the communities file, a record $1.5 billion will be spent on social services, up $112.4 million (7.8%) from last year.Municipal revenue sharing will reach a record $340 million, up $42.4 million over last year, as per a predetermined formula. More than $255 million in funding will be provided for First Nation and Métis people and organizations.Another $250 million will be given to support justice services, including $31.7 million for interpersonal violence programs and services.Last year's budget projected a $1 billion surplus, but higher crop insurance payments due to drought and a collapse in potash prices now have the annual deficit for 2023-24 projected to reach $482.5 million. This is more than the $251 million in the fall fiscal update.Saskatchewan's debt-to-GDP ratio is 14%, trailing only Alberta's 9.7%. Ottawa's is now worse than all provinces at 46.8%.