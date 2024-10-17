BREAKING: Sask NDP MLA behind push to put his transitioning children into female changing room

Balgonie Elementary School in rural Saskatchewan is facing significant backlash after allowing two transitioning children of Sask NDP MLA Jared Clarke to use the girls' changing room for gym class.The controversy started when a Grade 7 student voiced her discomfort to her parents about sharing changing facilities with Clarke's biologically male children. School officials said the concerned female student could use alternative changing areas if she felt uncomfortable..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.School administrators have defended their decision, citing human rights laws and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They maintain that their responsibility is to protect the rights of all students equally. However, the situation has led some female students to stop changing for gym classes altogether.In response to the growing controversy, Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe announced plans for a new policy if his party is re-elected."If we are re-elected, I'd be very clear. There will be a directive that would come from the Minister of Education that would say that biological boys would not be in the change room with biological girls," Moe stated at a press conference..Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools.This proposed policy would require students to use changing rooms that match their biological sex, overriding current policies at schools like Balgonie Elementary.