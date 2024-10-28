BREAKING: Sask Party wins majority government

After a hard-fought campaign, Scott Moe’s Sask Party won a slim majority government reaching 32 elected seats out of 61 possible seats in the Saskatchewan Legislature at 11:40 p.m. Sask Party is still leading in another two ridings to add to their seat count.The close election result reflects a deeply divided electorate, with Carla Beck’s Sask NDP securing 20 seats and leading in another seven seats.The Sask Party had 52.9% of the vote share and the Sask NDP only received 39.4%.None of the other parties reached 5% of the popular vote.This is the Sask Party's fifth straight majority government.The results underscore the polarized nature of the province's politics, with urban and rural voters aligning with different parties.Sask Party took most of the rural seats and the Sask NDP won most of the seats in Regina and Saskatoon.The new government will need to find ways to bridge those divides and govern for all Saskatchewanians.