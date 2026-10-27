Saskatchewan throne speech promises tax cuts, MAID safeguards, and tougher crime laws

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s government is promising another round of income tax cuts, new restrictions on assisted dying, and stronger public safety laws as it lays out its agenda for the coming legislative session.Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre delivered the throne speech, opening the third session of Saskatchewan’s thirtieth legislature with pledges to expand addictions treatment, protect critical infrastructure, and promote major private-sector projects.Under the theme “Strong. Steady. Saskatchewan,” the speech framed resource development and expanded trade as the province’s answer to tariffs, international conflict, and economic uncertainty.“The world is uncertain. Saskatchewan isn’t,” said McIntyre.The government pledged further personal income tax reductions in the 2027 budget, marking the third year of its four-year tax relief plan.“Today a Saskatchewan family of four now pays no provincial income tax on the first $65,000 of income. That is the highest income tax-free threshold in our nation,” said Premier Scott Moe.The speech did not specify the size of the next round of reductions.The government also promised legislation establishing additional safeguards around medical assistance in dying (MAID).The proposed Medical Assistance in Dying Additional Safeguards Act would prohibit assisted dying for certain individuals, including people under 18 and those whose sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness..“We have heard from Saskatchewan individuals and families that are supportive of having access to MAID in certain instances,” said Moe.“And so what we are doing is, through those conversations with people, with healthcare providers, providing those safeguards to ensure that, yes, it is available.”Addiction treatment will also expand, with the province promising another 250 treatment spaces beyond its existing commitment to add 500.The speech said 412 of those previously promised spaces are operating, with all 500 expected to be available by March 2027. The additional expansion would bring the combined total of existing recovery spaces and new treatment spaces to 1,250.“When it comes to addictions, it’s been said that we need to meet people where they are,” said McIntyre.“While that’s true, it’s even more important to make sure we don’t leave them there.”“And so I think it's important for us to continue to build out … not only our capacity for recovery, recovery beds in this province to provide that recovery opportunity, but to also build out our pathways,” said Moe.Complex-needs facilities are planned for North Battleford and Prince Albert. The speech also pointed to the Compassionate Intervention Act, passed during the previous session, as a means of helping people with extreme addictions who cannot seek assistance despite serious health or safety concerns.“Our complex needs facilities are there for when, unfortunately, an individual may be living a life with addictions, is a threat to themselves or someone else,” said Moe.On public safety, the government promised a Protection of Economic Infrastructure Act aimed at preventing occupations and other illegal activities from disrupting critical infrastructure and transportation routes.“It’s titled economic infrastructure, but it’s not solely economic infrastructure,” said Moe.“Economic infrastructure as well as, I would say, some of the social infrastructure that is … so very necessary to be accessible in our communities, like a hospital and a school.”.Another proposed law, the Prevention of Deceptive AI Act, would prohibit misuse of AI-generated voices and images involving elections, consumer transactions, and privacy.“I don’t promote certain investments,” said Moe.“I promote investing in Saskatchewan, to the benefit of Saskatchewan people, but I don’t promote individual investments, and that’s what this particular AI did and led people into a place where they were, you know, financially vulnerable. So this is part of putting together some of the guidelines around AI.”Amendments to human trafficking legislation would require hospitality businesses and ridesharing platforms to report reasonable suspicions of trafficking to police.The government also plans stronger administrative penalties for impaired driving and provisions allowing authorities to suspend, cancel, or refuse driver’s licences for people convicted of certain drug-related offences.Economic development featured prominently in the speech, which cited more than 60 major projects collectively valued at over $100 billion.The government highlighted Bell Canada’s planned data centre outside Regina, saying the company had expanded a previously announced $12 billion project to more than $50 billion.The speech described it as the largest private capital spending project in Canadian history and said it would create thousands of jobs while keeping Canadians’ online data in Canada.The province reiterated support for an east-west pipeline that would reach Ontario without first crossing the United States, along with agreements supporting a national electricity grid and nuclear energy development.Resource projects included two recently approved uranium mines, BHP’s Jansen potash mine, and plans to expand copper and zinc production at McIlvenna Bay.The government said Saskatchewan supplies 35% of global potash demand and exports goods to more than 160 countries.Healthcare commitments included legislation expanding the scope of practice for additional professions, greater oversight of personal care homes, and further measures under the Patients First Health Care Plan.“I would say that you're seeing steps occur each and every day in the investment, in Patients First Health Care Plan in this province, which is very focussed on improving access, improving the access to health care generally, but to a primary health care professional and improving the timely access that we have to a surgery,” said Moe.The speech said 54 nurse practitioner primary care contracts would provide access for more than 43,000 patients. It also said construction of Weyburn’s hospital is complete, with its opening expected in the coming days.A proposed Opioid Damages Act would allow the province to pursue recovery of healthcare costs from manufacturers, wholesalers, and consultants for opioid-related wrongdoing.Other commitments included reviewing farmland protection legislation, strengthening the collection of unpaid child and spousal support, and expanding access to adoption information.The speech closed by linking Saskatchewan’s economic agenda to provincial sovereignty, affordability, and public services.“Because Saskatchewan is strong,” said McIntyre.“Saskatchewan is steady and Saskatchewan is ready.”