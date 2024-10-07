Buffalo Party to expand Sask oil and gas industry to create 10,000 jobs

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan revealed its economic platform for the upcoming provincial election, focusing on job creation and economic growth. Buffalo Party leader Phil Zajac presented the plan on the steps of the legislature, criticizing other parties for lacking concrete job strategies. "The Buffalo Party has a fantastic plan for growing this economy and stabilizing employment in the province," said Zajac.A key pillar of the platform involved increasing oil production to 1 million barrels per day. Zajac proposed using a "farm model" for oil drilling, constructing large storage facilities across Saskatchewan to stockpile oil when prices are low. "What we're going to do is we're going to use a farm model for drilling oil," said Zajac."So just like Enbridge has all the big storage containers out there, just like a farmer uses a grain bin to store grain or crops when the prices are low. We're going to do the same things with oil. So we're going to drill oil, we're going to build these massive storage facilities all over Saskatchewan.""When oil is at $20 a barrel, we will still keep drilling. We will fill those tanks," said Zajac."When oil goes to $70-$80, $90 a barrel, we will let that oil go, and those revenues will come into the province in royalties."Zajac said the Buffalo Party approach would create thousands of high-paying jobs in oil production, construction, and facility maintenance. Revenues generated would fund infrastructure projects and eventually eliminate the provincial sales tax.Another major initiative involved upgrading power plants across Saskatchewan and implementing carbon capture and storage technology. Zajac said this initiative would create additional jobs paying $60,000 to $100,000 per year.The Buffalo Party also proposed building small oil upgraders and refineries in rural communities like Arcola, Carnduff, and Torquay. "How do we keep small town Saskatchewan growing? By giving them opportunities like that," said Zajac.Zajac defended the party's focus on traditional energy sources when questioned about the long-term viability of fossil fuel jobs. Zajac stated renewable energy projects create fewer permanent jobs compared to coal and oil industries.The platform included plans to upgrade the Port of Churchill to expand export capabilities for Saskatchewan products.Zajac emphasized the party's commitment to working with industry stakeholders to implement their plans quickly if elected on October 28. "As politicians, we do not have those answers. People that work in industry do, and you have to listen to them," said Zajac.The Buffalo Party positioned its platform as a solution to provincial debt, promising to increase funding for healthcare and education through new revenue streams without raising taxes. Zajac concluded that the party aimed to make Saskatchewan "the best place to live in Canada."