Buffalo Party to restart Saskatchewan seniors bus service

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan leader Phillip Zajac wants to restart the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC).Zajac held a press conference at the provincial legislature, the party's first press conference of the election campaign, to share this key part of its election platform.The government shut down the STC in 2017 to save money, as it was viewed as too expensive to keep the bus system running.Zajac said STC helped seniors visit family and get to medical appointments in other towns. "Some seniors are paying two hundred or more dollars for a cab to get to a medical appointment, they simply cannot afford that," Zajac told the media.The Buffalo Party wants to restart STC under a new government department for seniors and veterans. Zajac said seniors built the province and deserved better access to safe, reliable transportation.The party planned to use smaller buses that fit 30 to 40 people. These buses would use less fuel than the full-size buses that STC had used.They would also allow STC to ship goods within the province..Buffalo Party’s ‘member-driven’ policy ends merger with PC Party.Zajac said the new STC would follow a strong business plan. It would run like a company instead of a government service.Zajac did not explain how much the new bus service would cost or when it might start.The Buffalo Party aimed to help seniors travel between communities more easily and to create a cheaper option for medical trips.Zajac told reporters the party would share more of their election platform soon. The Buffalo Party entered provincial politics in 2020 as a conservative, populist party.