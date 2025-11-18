Can’t rain on Roughriders Grey Cup parade

The streets of Regina overflowed with green and white as the city threw a parade for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, just days after the team clinched the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg by beating the Montreal Alouettes 25-17.Despite steady rain that soaked the city, loyal Riders fans showed up in full force, as Mother Nature decided to end the rain as the parade began..The parade began at Mosaic Stadium, rolled through the “Green Mile,” and ended at the Saskatchewan Legislature, where players, coaches, and dignitaries addressed thousands of beaming supporters. Some waved signed jerseys, others huddled under umbrellas and rain ponchos, but all refused to let the miserable weather dampen the celebration..Crowds were thick along the parade route, with children hoisted on shoulders and fans cheering.Many said they spent hours staking out spots, hoping for a glimpse of the Cup and the stars who finally ended a championship drought. .The win in Winnipeg marks the Riders’ fifth Grey Cup championship. For at least one day, rain was just a minor detail as nothing could shake the pride bursting through the Queen City.