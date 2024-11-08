Carla Beck announces new chief of staff for Sask NDP

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck announced the appointment of Jeremy Nolais as Chief of Staff to the Official Opposition caucus.Nolais, who has held senior positions in both government and opposition, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He previously served as Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley's chief of staff and, most recently, as a senior campaign advisor in the 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.“As we look to hit the ground running, I am thrilled to announce Jeremy Nolais will be joining us in the position of Chief of Staff,” said Beck. “Jeremy’s experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to build on our momentum and advocate for the priorities of the people of Saskatchewan. We look forward to presenting a bold and positive alternative to the people of Saskatchewan.”.EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections.Nolais succeeds Warren McCall, who served as chief of staff since February 28, 2023. Beck praised McCall for his contributions, saying, “Warren has dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Saskatchewan. His work and accomplishments have been significant and are greatly appreciated.”Nolais will officially assume his duties on November 8, marking a new chapter for the Sask NDP as they prepare for the upcoming legislative session.