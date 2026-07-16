Carla Beck to host Moose Jaw town hall on proposed AI data centre amid growing opposition

REGINA — Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck is inviting Moose Jaw residents concerned about a proposed artificial intelligence (AI) data centre to an open house next month, saying the community deserves answers about a project that has generated mounting public opposition.Beck was in Moose Jaw promoting the August 11 event, where residents will be able to raise concerns about the proposed 150-megawatt AI data centre planned for the former Valley View site.The proposal emerged through a June 9 application to amend the area's original concept plan. Since then, residents have raised questions about data sovereignty, environmental impacts, electricity consumption, infrastructure demands, and the project's broader effect on the community."We know more than 5,000 people have signed a petition concerned about this data centre — they deserve answers because this community belongs to them," Beck said.She accused the governing Saskatchewan Party of failing to provide leadership on the proposal."The reality is the Sask Party has either been asleep at the switch on this development or intentionally ignorant. Either way, this isn't leadership and people here deserve so much better from their local MLAs and Scott Moe," Beck said..A petition launched by Moose Jaw lawyer Jeff Deagle had collected more than 5,000 verified signatures as of July 1, according to the Sask NDP. The Sask NDP said it also launched its own petition last week and that hundreds of people have already signed.Beck said the proposed development should only proceed if it has the confidence of local residents."The proposed AI data centre at Valley View can only move forward with the confidence and buy-in of the people of Moose Jaw," Beck said. "That means being transparent, answering tough questions, and ensuring local residents have a meaningful voice in decisions that will shape their community for decades to come."The NDP's open house is scheduled for August 11 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Sportsman Centre in Moose Jaw.