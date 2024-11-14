Carla Beck unveils new shadow cabinet after Sask NDP adds 15 new MLAs

Official Opposition Leader Carla Beck introduced her new shadow cabinet. After an election in which the Sask NDP more than doubled its seats, adding 15 new members, Beck announced her shadow cabinet as a “government-in-waiting,” prepared to deliver results for Saskatchewan residents.“We’ve seen a lot of momentum because we’ve been focused on the priorities of Saskatchewan people,” Beck said in a statement. She emphasized her team’s readiness to take on new responsibilities in the legislature, driven by the belief that they are ready to bring real change to the province..Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony .Beck aims to tackle major issues, including healthcare and education, two areas in Saskatchewan currently rank lowest in Canada. She also pointed to the financial challenges facing families across the province. "Saskatchewan is a great province," said Beck."We shouldn't be ranked last place in Canada on healthcare and education. Hardworking families shouldn't be living paycheque to paycheque." Taking on multiple roles herself, Beck will serve as the Official Opposition Leader while handling the Agriculture and newly created Rural Affairs portfolio, as well as Intergovernmental Affairs and the Executive Council. Acknowledging her rural background, Beck—who grew up on a farm near Lang—plans to use her experience to connect with rural communities and build on her party's growing support in those areas."We've got some work to do, and I'm ready to lead by example," Beck said. "If you look for common ground, there's a lot more that unites us than divides us." Her ties to rural Saskatchewan, where much of her family still resides, underpin her commitment to building a strong message of unity. "Our province has always punched above our weight when we lean on each other. It's that message of unity and focusing on the priorities of the people who call Saskatchewan home that we'll be bringing to all four corners of this great province."Brent Blakley, named Shadow Minister of Social Services, will focus on improving social support systems for those in need. Bhajan Brar will serve as Shadow Minister of Innovation Saskatchewan and oversee the Provincial Capital Commission, taking on responsibilities aimed at innovation and managing capital assets.In her new role, Kim Breckner will handle Trade and Export Development, overseeing the Saskatchewan Research Council to advance provincial trade and research initiatives. Noor Burki has been appointed Shadow Minister of Immigration and Career Training, concentrating on enhancing immigration policies and expanding job training programs.April ChiefCalf has been named Shadow Minister of Housing, working to address housing affordability and availability across Saskatchewan. As Shadow Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, Jared Clarke will handle municipal development and environmental concerns.Meara Conway will focus on Rural and Remote Health, Ethics, and Democracy, ensuring healthcare access and integrity in governance. Hugh Gordon will manage Highways and Infrastructure, aiming to improve the province's transportation network. Tajinder Grewal, as Shadow Minister of Advanced Education, will focus on higher education and workforce readiness. Sally Housser will oversee Energy and Resources, as well as SaskEnergy, focusing on sustainable resource management.Keith Jorgenson has been named Shadow Minister of Seniors, addressing issues facing the aging population. Leroy Laliberte, as Shadow Minister of First Nations and Metis Relations, will work to strengthen partnerships with Indigenous communities. In his role as Shadow Minister of Education, Matt Love will tackle the province's education system.Don McBean will lead Tourism and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, as well as SaskGaming, promoting tourism while regulating gaming responsibly. Jordan McPhail takes on Northern Affairs, Forestry, and SaskTel, concentrating on northern development and forestry management. Vicki Mowat has been appointed as the Shadow Minister of Health to hold the government accountable for healthcare.Betty Nippi-Albright will serve as Shadow Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, overseeing mental health resources and addiction support. Joan Pratchler will focus on childcare and early learning, aiming to improve early education opportunities. Erika Ritchie, assigned to Crown Investments Corporation, SaskWater, and related agencies, will work to manage public investments and water resources. Jacqueline Roy will focus on Human Rights and Francophone Affairs, promoting equality and supporting French-speaking communities. Nicole Sarauer, as Shadow Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety, will address justice reform and public safety. Brittney Senger, named Shadow Minister of Status of Women, Disabilities, and Community-Based Organizations, will advocate for gender equality and disability rights.As Shadow Minister of Labour, Nathaniel Teed will handle labour policies and workers' rights. As Shadow Minister of Parks, Culture, and Sport, Darcy Warrington will work to improve recreational and cultural resources.Trent Wotherspoon will serve as Shadow Minister of Finance, oversee the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation, and support Agriculture as Deputy Shadow Minister. Aleana Young will focus on Jobs and the Economy and SaskPower to boost employment and manage power resources.With these appointments, Beck's NDP is set to address many issues impacting Saskatchewan residents and strive for a unified and progressive vision for the province.