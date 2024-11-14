Chad Bachynski elected as Regina’s new mayor, ousting Sandra Masters

Chad Bachynski emerged victorious in Wednesday’s mayoral race, securing 31% of the vote. Bachynski replaces Sandra Masters, who made history in 2020 as Regina’s first female mayor.When asked how it felt to hear the words “Mayor Chad Bachynski,” he expressed humility.Bachynski believes his win comes down to a few key factors..Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony .“One, people obviously want some change,” said Bachynski. “Two, I think there was a lot of talk about backing and support and who’s supporting who. I confidently can say that we ran a true grassroots word-of-mouth campaign through and through. I think that really resonated with people, and that’s what people took to heart.”As he steps into his new role, Bachynski has outlined his top three priorities for his first 100 days. These include meeting with city administration, building a cohesive council, and engaging with key stakeholders..Saskatchewan election results finalized, Sask Party's fifth straight majority.“At least half of the council will be new members, and I believe it is important to get to know each person on an individual level to understand how they work best and how they make decisions,” said Bachynski.A husband and father, Bachynski cited his family as part of his inspiration to run for office.The mayoral race was crowded, with ten other candidates vying for the top job. The list included Lori Bresciani, Melina Bushenlonga, Bevann Fox, Nathaniel Hewton, Kevin Kardash, Bob Pearce, Bill Pratt, Shawn Sparvier, and Rod Williams..Report finds nicotine pouches could help Europe meet smoke-free goals decades sooner.Incumbent Mayor Sandra Masters faced a tough challenge but ultimately conceded to Bachynski.Regina’s city council will see fresh faces, with only two incumbents securing re-election, which were Jason Mancinelli in Ward 9 and Shanon Zachidniak in Ward 8.Ward 1: Dan RashovichWard 2: George TsiklisWard 3: David FrohWard 4: Mark BurtonWard 5: Sarah TurnbullWard 6: Victoria FloresWard 7: Shobna RadonsWard 8: Shanon ZachidniakWard 9: Jason MancinelliWard 10: Clark BezoRegina’s public school board is divided into seven subdivisions.Subdivision 1: Ted JaletaSubdivision 2: Tracey McMurchySubdivision 3: Adam HicksSubdivision 4: Cindy AndersonSubdivision 5: Sarah Truszkowski CummingsSubdivision 6: Brandon-Shea MutalaSubdivision 7: Lacey WeekesThe Catholic school board trustees, elected to represent the entire city, will oversee Regina’s Catholic schools:Ryan BastRob BrescianiVicky BonnellGreg FischerRobert KowalcukShauna WeningerDarren Wilcox