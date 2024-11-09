Common Sense Regina launches "Back to Basics" campaign

Common Sense Regina has initiated a campaign advocating for a return to the fundamental responsibilities of city hall.Launched in May, Common Sense Regina is a non-partisan grassroots organization comprising over 2,000 supporters, activists, and volunteers. The organization advocates for an efficient, effective, and accountable municipal government that prioritizes the needs of its residents by concentrating on essential services and sound decision-making..OLDCORN: Top 3 insights from Saskatchewan election .The “Back to Basics” initiative draws attention to the waste and dysfunction under the current mayor and council, emphasizing the pressing need for a return to common sense and a renewed focus on core services such as infrastructure, snow removal, and basic maintenance.The campaign encompasses a series of physical and digital billboards throughout the city, digital advertising, and a “Back to Basics” petition that has already garnered over 1,000 signatures from city residents.“Regina residents are tired of seeing their tax dollars spent on flashy, non-essential projects while the basics are neglected,” said Peter McCaffrey, spokesperson for Common Sense Regina.“City hall’s primary job is to ensure that the services people rely on every day — like water, roads, and sanitation — are delivered efficiently and effectively. It’s time for a common sense council and mayor that understands that.”.MERLE: Parents Bill of Rights 2.0, it's coming, Saskatchewan.Amidst infrastructure challenges and service disruptions, Regina is compelled to reevaluate its priorities in alignment with the evolving community needs.The Common Sense Regina campaign draws attention to the mounting concerns among residents who perceive a diminishing focus on essential services in favour of non-essential initiatives. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen constant property tax hikes, while potholes, snow removal, safety and other core services get worse and worse,” said McCaffrey.“This election is an opportunity to demand accountability and push for a common sense council and mayor that prioritizes core services over unnecessary spending.”.OLDCORN: Third parties still a threat in Sask politics.As several new faces are anticipated to join the Regina city council, Common Sense Regina remains committed to maintaining voter awareness and ensuring accountability among candidates. The campaign will continue to disseminate updates and provide insightful commentary throughout the election campaign, urging residents to support candidates who prioritize fundamental issues.“It’s time for city hall to get back to basics. We need a common sense mayor and council that delivers on what really matters: reliable, well-maintained, and effective services for everyone in our city,” said McCaffrey.