Conexus launches $100 million fund to support Saskatchewan farmers

Conexus Credit Union has unveiled a $100 million agricultural financing initiative designed to support Saskatchewan farmers, offering tailored financial solutions with unique benefits for the province's agricultural producers.The new "Ag Grow Fund" provides farmers with exclusive discounted interest rates, eliminates application fees, and removes age restrictions for borrowing. Producers can access up to $2 million in funding for purchasing land, buildings, equipment, and livestock.Garnett Volk, Conexus Chief Growth Officer, emphasized the credit union's commitment to the agricultural sector..Snowstorms nail Saskatchewan, creating hazardous conditions.“Conexus is dedicated to empowering ag producers to achieve what matters to them. We have designed this fund specifically for Saskatchewan producers and their operations,” says Volk.“As your local credit union, we understand and value agriculture’s contribution to the health of our economy. We are committed to our members’ success and to helping grow Saskatchewan agriculture for a thriving province.” Key features of the Ag Grow Fund include competitive fixed-rate term loans, zero application fees for most loan types, and flexible financing options. The fund is exclusively for new purchases and cannot be used to refinance existing debt..Canadian Cancer Society's government-funded lobbying raises questions.The initiative builds on Conexus' existing agricultural support programs, including the Cultivator AGTECH ACCELERATOR, which connects farmers with innovative agricultural technologies and startup opportunities.As an added member benefit, Conexus credit union members can receive a free multi-day pass to the Canadian Western Agribition by visiting any branch before November 29, 2024.With over 80 years of serving Saskatchewan communities, Conexus continues to position itself as a cooperative committed to supporting local agricultural producers and economic growth.