Saskatchewan

'COSTCO DID ME DIRTY': Angry shopper mistakenly eats “Oreo” dog treats

Cookie Pal Oreo Dog Treats
Cookie Pal Oreo Dog TreatsCourtesy of @just_some_sk_rednek on TikTok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Food
Costco
Grocery Store
Cookies
Oreo
Dog Treats

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news