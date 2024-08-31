'COSTCO DID ME DIRTY': Angry shopper mistakenly eats “Oreo” dog treats

A Saskatchewan man's shopping trip to Costco turned into an unexpected adventure when he bought what he thought were off-brand Oreos. To his surprise, they were actually dog treats!The shopper, known as @just_some_sk_rednek on TikTok, shared his mistake in a short video. "Who else bought a box of these and ate half a f**king box before you realized they're goddamn dog treats?" he said."F**king Costco did me dirty, man."The blue box of cookies looks a lot like Oreos but is called Cookie Pal. It has a paw print and a dog on the label. .The box says they are "human-grade" dog treats, which means people can eat them safely.The man from Saskatchewan did not notice at first. "They are cheaper than regular Oreos and taste exactly the same. We made blizzards with them. Kids didn't even know," he said.Cookie Pal's website said, "By using human-grade, organic ingredients, we bake nutrition and good choices into each and every bite."Many people found the story funny. One Costco worker commented, "I work at Costco; I saw these come in and said to my coworker someone's gonna eat these; I just know it."Some people pointed out clues on the box, like the paw print and the words "human-grade." But others understood the mistake. One person said, "I saw these at my Costco [and] thought they were Oreos, too. They were with all the other HUMAN cookies, NOT with the dog stuff."Surprisingly, the man was not upset about eating dog treats. When asked if they were good, he replied, "Hell yeah. Have them in my lunch for work now.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.