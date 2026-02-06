Saskatchewan

Courts clarify tax-free status for Sask churches

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal said secondary uses of a property did not overrule its primary purpose as a "place of worship"
Embassy Church, 888 Central Ave., Prince Albert, Sask.
Embassy Church, 888 Central Ave., Prince Albert, Sask.Google
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Prince Albert
Skpoli
Saskatchewan Court Of Appeal
Embassy Church
Carla Dombowsky
Oakbridge Law
Megan Mayer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news