Crown rests case against Sask chiropractor facing multiple sexual assault charges

A Regina chiropractor is on trial for seven counts of sexual assault after allegations from multiple former clients.The Crown has completed presenting its case against the accused Ruben Manz, detailing claims of inappropriate touching during chiropractic treatments. Seven alleged victims testified over two weeks of court proceedings.The court heard that Manz allegedly reached under patients shirts and bras without consent during treatments between 2012 and 2019. The Crown argued that these actions were not part of legitimate medical procedures.An expert witness testified to support the prosecution's arguments. The alleged incidents first came to light when two clients reported inappropriate actions, leading to Manz's arrest in April 2021.Prosecutors stated that many victims initially believed the touching was part of standard treatment. However, they came forward after police announced the initial arrest, leading to additional charges in May 2021.The Crown's final witness completed testimony on Wednesday morning, with cross-examination concluding shortly after.The defence is set to present its arguments beginning on November 21.The trial is being heard by a jury, with allegations spanning multiple years and involving women who sought chiropractic treatment.Manz has not been convicted and the trial is ongoing. The case continues in Provincial Court.