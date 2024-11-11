Departing Saskatchewan MLAs eligible for $2.7 million in golden parachutes

Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) urged the Saskatchewan government to discontinue the transition allowance for former provincial politicians, which will result in a significant financial burden on taxpayers, amounting to nearly $3 million this year. The CTF calculated the estimated payouts for politicians who either lost their seats or retired during the recent election.“Taxpayers shouldn’t be padding the wallets of MLAs headed for the door,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director. “Ordinary Saskatchewanians don’t get a golden parachute when they leave their jobs and we shouldn’t be forced to fund one for politicians.”.Canadian couple's South American dream road trip became nightmare after brutal attack.In the recent election, 31 MLAs lost their seats or decided not to run. These former MLAs are eligible for a transition allowance ranging from $36,525 to $109,576. In total, they can receive $2.68 million in severance, with an average payout of $44,010.The payout is calculated based on the number of years the MLA has been in office. For each year of service, an MLA receives one month’s pay, up to a maximum of 12 months.In contrast, MLAs are paid an annual salary of $109,576. On average, a Saskatchewanian earns approximately $63,320 per year..OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians.“Former politicians can’t keep soaking taxpayers when they aren’t even in office anymore,” Haubrich said. “Premier Scott Moe needs to cancel this taxpayer-funded handout before the next election.”