Dogs kill three alpacas on Saskatchewan farm

A scary event happened on a farm near Pike Lake, Saskatchewan, when two dogs attacked a group of alpacas, killing three and hurting many others."It was a horror show," Rick Derksen told Global News, who owns High Plains Alpacas.Derksen heard his alpacas making loud noises on Monday night around 8 p.m. "Alpacas make a distinctive distress call when any animals are threatening them," said Derksen. "We ran out, but it was too late. Two of them had already been killed and a third one was being attacked from the front and the back."The attack surprised Derksen and his family, even though they have cameras on their farm. Now, they and their remaining alpacas are very upset."We're mentally torn from these alpacas that we've raised since they were babies," said Derksen. "The herd is extremely traumatized. They usually go to a pasture way far from this area, but they won't go out any further than this because they're too scared."The family is also worried about their alpacas safety. "It's totally ruined our lives. I have another business that I can't even concentrate on. I have to phone these people… I can't produce for them," said Derksen. "And it's because we have to now continually stay with our herd to try to save them in case these dogs return, because these dogs have not been found yet or taken care of yet."Derksen thinks he knows which dogs did this. He said people reported these dogs more than a year ago for threatening farm animals. No one knows where the dogs came from.The RCMP knows what happened but has not said anything yet.